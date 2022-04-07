Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,714 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

