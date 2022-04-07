Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $506.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.09. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.46 and a 1 year high of $507.86.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

