Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $20.30 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 607,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $119,809,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 4,018.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after buying an additional 3,263,780 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.