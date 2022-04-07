Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

