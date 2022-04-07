Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,877,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ICUI stock opened at $220.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $229.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

