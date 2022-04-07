Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 192,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Ameren at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameren by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ameren by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $97.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

