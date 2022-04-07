Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $17.92 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

