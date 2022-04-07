MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $6.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.56. 18,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,331. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,091 shares of company stock worth $65,249,318. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

