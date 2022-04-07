Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $34.75

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

VRDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $499,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,660 shares of company stock worth $912,534. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,870,000.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,391. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

