Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $96.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $89.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.
CP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
