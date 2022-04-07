Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $96.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $89.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.

CP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

