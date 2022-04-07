Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:LW traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.12. 82,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

