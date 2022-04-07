Analysts Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target at $21.19

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.19.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VYGVF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
VYGVF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,357. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
