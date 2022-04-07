YAM Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (YAM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00035866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00104435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

