Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) received a €6.40 ($7.03) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBVA. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.04) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.90 ($6.48) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

