Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €164.11 ($180.34).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down €2.75 ($3.02) on Thursday, hitting €117.70 ($129.34). 552,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €129.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €135.59. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

