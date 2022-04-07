Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($120.88) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.89 ($108.67).

ETR:GXI traded up €0.95 ($1.04) on Thursday, reaching €67.55 ($74.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($109.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.80.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

