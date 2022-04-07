SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.96) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of ETR S92 traded up €0.58 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €43.84 ($48.18). 199,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.50. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €25.10 ($27.58) and a 1-year high of €55.55 ($61.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

