SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.96) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of ETR S92 traded up €0.58 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €43.84 ($48.18). 199,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.50. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €25.10 ($27.58) and a 1-year high of €55.55 ($61.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About SMA Solar Technology (Get Rating)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.