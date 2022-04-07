Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($7.03) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.05).

Shares of SHA traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching €5.49 ($6.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,259 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.75. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

