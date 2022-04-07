JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates SEK 205 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) received a SEK 205 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 223.14.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

