National Asset Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

