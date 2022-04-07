Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,444,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its position in Uxin by 10.4% during the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 41,282,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Uxin by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Uxin by 191.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Uxin Limited has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

