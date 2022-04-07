National Asset Management Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 107,638 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 129,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000.

XFLT opened at $8.41 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

