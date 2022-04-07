National Asset Management Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $112.40 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

