CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP opened at $177.21 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

