National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000.
NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.
