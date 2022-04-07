National Asset Management Inc. Has $429,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE:AB opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.37. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

