Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

