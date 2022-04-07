Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 204,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

CAT opened at $216.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.81 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

