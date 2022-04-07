ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.80 on Monday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

