New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,493 shares of company stock valued at $808,296. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.