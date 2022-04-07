New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $384,000 in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 177.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 270,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,638.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Thryv by 181.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 163,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock valued at $39,760,863 in the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

