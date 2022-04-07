Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $135.73 Average PT from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of YUM opened at $118.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

