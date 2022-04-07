National Bank of Canada FI Invests $105,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.