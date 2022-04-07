National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.73 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

