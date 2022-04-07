993 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

