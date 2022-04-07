National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Benson Hill stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

