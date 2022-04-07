Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

BIV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,327. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

