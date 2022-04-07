9,000 Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,555. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

