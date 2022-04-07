Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,165,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,539,839 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

