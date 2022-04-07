Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

