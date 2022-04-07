HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,359 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the period.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

