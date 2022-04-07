HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.78. 8,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

