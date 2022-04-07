Tiaa Fsb Sells 26,556 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,556 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 89,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,719,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

