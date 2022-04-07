HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 136,761 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 272,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. 713,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,356. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INT. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About World Fuel Services (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.