Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,144,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.