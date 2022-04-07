Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,094,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Shares of HELE traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.72. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,604. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $190.11 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

