HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,145 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,608. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

