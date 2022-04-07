Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 42,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

