Tiaa Fsb Has $26.28 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.24 on Thursday, reaching $1,051.00. 440,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,247,710. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $912.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $962.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

