Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,167. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Agiliti by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

